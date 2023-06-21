Greenpanel Industries - Challenging Times Ahead, Performance Will Be Gauged Closely: Yes Securities

We interacted with the management of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. to understand the on-going trends and development, following are the key highlights from the same:

Demand: Seasonally Q1 is a weak quarter and hence demand is subdued. Moreover, there is some pressure from new domestic capacities and imports as well.

Pricing: Domestic prices continue to remain steady while there is a 5-6% hike in export prices, however, benefit of higher export prices will be reflected in Q2 FY24 as company had pending orders in Q1 FY24.

On Input cost: Cost of timber have gone up marginally as compared to previous quarter, however there is some reduction in chemical costs. (timber and chemicals constitute 50%-50% of total raw material cost).

Imports were higher in June 2023, however in May 2023, the same declined substantially.

There is no further development on imposition of any duty to curb imports as yet. The company believes that imposition of anti-dumping duty is unlikely.

Price difference between imports and domestic is ~20% at port-level for like-to-like products.

Freight cost for value-added products is ~5-6%. From North to South, freight cost for industrial products is ~12-14% while the same for value-added products is 7- 8%.

Current domestic capacity is ~2.7 million cubic metre/annum which is operating at 70-72% utilisation levels. In coming two-years ~0.9 million cbm capacity will be added. Action Tesa’s 1-1.2 lakh cbm capacity is likely to get operational by September 2023.

Greenpanel Industries has committed a capex of Rs 6 billion for 220,000 cbm brownfield capacity which will be operational by Q1 FY25E.