Greenlam Q2 Review - Enhanced Laminate Capacity, Foray Into New Products To Drive Growth: Yes Securities

Greenlam Industries Ltd. reported stellar numbers wherein laminate volumes grew by 16% YoY and 18% QoQ (four-year compound annual growth rate stood at 10%) largely driven by robust domestic volumes which increased by 21% YoY and 14% QoQ. Export volumes registered a growth of 10% YoY and 25% QoQ.

Laminates Ebitda margins came in at 16.4% as compared to 12.1%/14.8% in Q2 FY23/Q1 FY24 respectively. Consequently, Ebitda/sheet came in at Rs 177 versus Rs 134/ Rs 168 in Q2 FY23/Q1 FY24 respectively.

During the quarter, Greenlam Industries commenced production of new laminate unit at Naidupeta wherein total capacity is 3.5 million sheets per annum, taking the company’s total laminate capacity to 24.52 million sheets (largest in India).

During the quarter, working capital stood at 60 -days and net debt as on came in at Rs 6.69 billion (including project debt of Rs 5.49 billion).