Greenlam Industries — Moving To Next Orbit: Prabhudas Lilladher
Laminates exports data suggests slowdown in export market.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We visited Greenlam Industries Ltd. plant in Behror, Rajasthan and interacted with their management. The plant has laminates capacity of 6.94 million sheets/boards and decorative veneer/engineered doors/engineered wood floor capacity of 4.2 million square metre/1,20,000/1 msm respectively.
Greenlam Industries delivered revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 10%/5.3%/5.6% over FY19-22, however, improved in nine months-FY23 and reported 20%/16%/26% growth.
Management expects 12-14% volume growth post commissioning of its both manufacturing units and margins continue to remain challenging due to lower utilisation of new plants and competitive pricing in domestic market.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.