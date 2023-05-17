Greaves Cotton Q4 Results Review - E-Mobility Business Continues Growth Momentum: ICICI Direct

Greaves Cotton Ltd. reported a strong set of Q4 FY23 numbers.

Standalone revenue came in at Rs 436.8 crore (versus our estimate of Rs 411.2 crore), up 15.3% YoY.

Greaves Cotton's standalone Ebitda was at Rs 51.8 crore (versus our estimate of Rs 44.8 crore) and Rs 29.1 crore in Q4 FY22. On a consolidated basis, Ebitda came in at Rs 49 crore (versus Ebitda of Rs 41 crore in Q4 FY22).

Consequently, standalone adjusted profit after tax was at Rs 29.5 crore (versus our estimate of Rs 29.4 crore) up 75.1% YoY.

Engine (auto, non-auto) volumes grew 32% YoY to 33,726 units.

Key triggers for future price performance: