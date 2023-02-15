Grasim Q3 Results Review - Viscose Staple Fibre Segment Disappoints; Chemicals Inline: Motilal Oswal

Grasim Industries Ltd.’s Q3 result was a significant miss to our estimates, led by subdued performance of the viscose staple fibre segment (operating loss in the quarter).

Grasim's Ebitda stood at Rs 4.8 billion versus estimated Rs 7 billion and operating profit margin stood at 7.7% versus estimated 11.2%. Adjusted profit after tax (for tax adjustments) stood at Rs 1.6 billion (our estimate: Rs 2.9 billion).

Capacity utilisation of VSF is estimated to be at ~85% in Q4 versus 71% in Q3 as there has been a pickup in volumes recently. Pulp prices have fallen to ~$900/tonne (versus average of $1,180/tonne in Q2 FY23 and $950/tonne in Q3 FY23). Benefits of lower pulp prices are expected to reflect from Q1 FY24 (time lag of ~60 days). VSF prices in China are currently stable at RMB13,000/tonne.

We maintain our FY23-25 estimates as we expect recovery in VSF segment’s profits in H1 FY24. HoldCo discount for its holding in subsidiary companies has increased to 41% plus versus average of 37% in CY22.