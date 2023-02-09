Grasim - Margins Under Pressure; But Should Improve In H1 FY24E: Motilal Oswal
Globally, VSF capacity additions have been slow with no new capacities being added in China.
Motilal Oswal Report
Grasim Industries Ltd. has underperformed UltraTech Cement Ltd. in the last few months, which is also reflected in higher HoldCo discount (41% versus 31-38% during Jul-Dec-22). The underperformance, in our view, is led by:
lower demand for textiles globally leading to a cut in production by viscose staple fibre manufacturers, which in turn, led to lower VSF prices and
decline in caustic soda price/margins.
Though, VSF price in China is still down 8% versus Q2 FY23 average; there has been a fall in pulp price too (at $890/tonne versus average of $1,180/tonne in Q2 FY23 and $950/tonne in Q3 FY23).
Benefits of pulp price reduction get reflected after a lag of about three months and hence, we believe that this will offset the pressure on VSF segment’s profitability in H1 FY24E (after subdued margins in H2 FY23).
In the chemicals segment, capacity additions in India have put pressure on the margins, but global capacity additions are not happening. The industry has also increased exports to balance out the domestic availability.
Energy costs are likely to decline led by a fall in coal prices and hence, we expect operating profit margin to settle at 19-20% in FY24/25 (versus peak OPM of 29.5% in Q1 FY23).
