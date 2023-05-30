Grasim Industries Q4 Results Review - Margins Disappoint, But Have Largely Bottomed Out: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Grasim Industries’ (Grasim) Q4FY23 standalone EBITDA plunged 43% YoY/11% QoQ, being 33% below estimates. VSF margin slipped ~300bps YoY though it recovered 180bps QoQ. As for chemicals segment, margin dipped ~470bps YoY and 350bps QoQ. Weak commodity prices and high raw material cost take the blame for the dismal performance. Factoring in near-term weakness, we revise down our EBITDA by 13% for FY24E and 7% for FY25E.
Yet, we maintain ADD recommendation on the stock (target price at Rs1,841 vs Rs1,874 earlier) given – a) current margins of standalone business are at a historic low (6% for Q4FY23 vs past 20-year average of 21%) and are likely to have bottomed out; b) standalone entity contributes just ~25% to the SoTP-based target price; c) current hold-co discount (for its stake across all investments including UltraTech Cement) being at ~48% vs long-term average of 40% and lastly d) Grasim’s successful entry into paints (set to kick-off from Q4FY24) have the potential to drive significant valuation re-rating vs virtually no value assigned as of now. We stay in the optimistic camp.
