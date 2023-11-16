Grasim Industries Q2 Results Review - Good Tidings: ICICI Securities
Commodity swings impact Q2FY24; we focus on fair value.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The outlook for all major business segments of Grasim Industries Ltd. is on an improving trend. While recovery in global prices of both viscose staple fibre as well as caustic soda (from their recent bottom) will help margin recovery for the standalone entity, firming up of pan-India cement prices augurs well for its major subsidiary UltraTech Cement Ltd. (~56% of SoTP value).
Also, the buzz around the new paints business is set to increase with its formal roll-out from Q4 FY24. Given the prospects of robust revenue growth in its initial years, we value the segment at five times price/sales, being the average of top-five paint companies in India (assuming ~Rs 30 billion revenue in its first full year of operations, implying 15% capacity utilisation).
Given the good tidings across all its key segments, we upgrade Grasim to 'Buy' (earlier ' Add') with a revised target price of Rs 2,332 (Rs 1,933 earlier)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.