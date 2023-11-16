Grasim Industries Q2 Results Review - Good Tidings: ICICI Securities

The outlook for all major business segments of Grasim Industries Ltd. is on an improving trend. While recovery in global prices of both viscose staple fibre as well as caustic soda (from their recent bottom) will help margin recovery for the standalone entity, firming up of pan-India cement prices augurs well for its major subsidiary UltraTech Cement Ltd. (~56% of SoTP value).

Also, the buzz around the new paints business is set to increase with its formal roll-out from Q4 FY24. Given the prospects of robust revenue growth in its initial years, we value the segment at five times price/sales, being the average of top-five paint companies in India (assuming ~Rs 30 billion revenue in its first full year of operations, implying 15% capacity utilisation).

Given the good tidings across all its key segments, we upgrade Grasim to 'Buy' (earlier ' Add') with a revised target price of Rs 2,332 (Rs 1,933 earlier)