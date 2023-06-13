Granules India — Robust Revenues Across Major Markets: Geojit
Geojit upgraded the rating to 'Buy' on the stock with a target price of Rs 342, based on 12 times FY25E earnings per share.
Geojit Research Report
Granules India Ltd. is a vertically integrated, high growth pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceutical formulation intermediates and finished dosages.
Driven by higher sales in the USA and Europe, FY23 revenue grew by 20% YoY to Rs 4,512 crore, despite the continued price erosion in the U.S. market.
Ebitda climbed 27% YoY to Rs.914 crore, owing mostly to increased business across all major markets. Ebitda margin expanded by 110 basis points to 20.3%.
Resultantly, adjusted profit after tax was recorded at Rs.517 crore (+25% YoY). Operating cash flow improved from Rs 332 crore in FY22 to Rs 739 crore in FY23.
Growth was recorded across all segments, with finished dosages (17%), APIs (38%) and PFIs (7%). The share of APIs in the revenue mix increased from 26% to 30% YoY.
Going forward, softening raw material prices, expansion into new geographies, and strengthening of key molecules through backward integration are positives for the company.
Hence, we upgrade our rating to 'Buy' on the stock with a target price of Rs 342 based on 12 times FY25E earnings per share.
