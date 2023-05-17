Granules India Q4 Results Review - Finished Dosage, API Propel Earnings For The Quarter: Motilal Oswal
Work-in-progress for capex of key intermediates/green energy.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Granules India Ltd. delivered operationally in-line Q4 FY23, with healthy off-take of finished dosages as well as active pharma ingredient.
Granules India exited FY23 on a strong note with ~30% YoY Ebitda/profit after tax growth each. It has lined up capex for not only capacity addition but also backward integration to improve sales as well as profitability.
We cut our earnings per share by 3%/2% for FY24E/FY25E, to factor in:
higher research and development spent on abbreviated new drug applications/drug master files, and
higher interest cost.
Granules India is strengthening its core business through development of backward integration process for paracetamol/metformin and subsequent commercialisation. It is also working on enhancing its product pipeline for regulated markets.
Further, carbon-free energy, green hydrogen and other chemical derivatives are expected to not only improve profitability but also improve business scope.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.