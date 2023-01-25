Granules India Q3 Results Review - Paracetamol Led Earnings Growth For The Quarter: Motilal Oswal

Granules India ltd. delivered operationally in-line Q3 FY23, led by robust traction in paracetamol (sales up 37% YoY). Favorable demand-supply consistency exhibited by Granules India would enable a sustained off-take of paracetamol by its customers in the coming quarters.

We cut our earnings per share estimates by 3%/5%/3% for FY23/FY24/FY25, respectively, to factor in:

an ongoing price erosion in the non-core molecules, gradual traction in new launches, and increased operational cost.

Granules India is working on multiple fronts –

differentiated product development coupled with supportive manufacturing capability/capacity, backward integration for key raw materials, strategic partnership with Greenko for carbon-free energy, green hydrogen and other chemical derivatives.

Accordingly, we factor in 19% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.