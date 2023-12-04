Granules India - Operational Headwinds To Normalise: Geojit
Softening RM prices, expansion into new geographies, strengthening of key molecules through backward integration are positive
Geojit Research Report
We remain optimistic about Granules India Ltd.'s long-term profitability and growth prospects owing to new product launches, a focus on backward integration, and increased market share in existing geographies.
However, delayed launches of some of the molecules are likely to impact revenue.
Therefore, we downgrade our rating to 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 464 based on 16 times FY26E earnings per share.
