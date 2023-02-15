GR Infraprojects Q3 Results Review - Order Win Muted: Axis Securities
Based on slower order win, the company has revised its FY24 revenue guidance from 15% to 10%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
GR Infraprojects Ltd. reported a positive set of numbers in Q3 FY23. The company reported revenue of Rs 1,899 crore ( up 4% YoY). It posted Ebitda of Rs 277 crore (up 9% YoY), and adjusted profit after tax of Rs 174 crore (up 35% YoY).
GR Infra registered Ebitda margins of 14.6% in Q3 FY23 (our estimate: 15.2%) as against 14% in Q3 FY22. Adjusted profit after tax was higher owing to lower depreciation and interest costs.
The company’s order book remains robust at Rs 14,000 cr, giving revenue visibility for the next 1.5-two years. With a healthy National Highway Authority of India pipeline, we expect the company to receive better order intake which shall drive its revenue growth moving forward. We expect the company to grow its revenue at 8% compound annual growth rate over FY22-FY24E.
GR Infra is looking to diversify to other segments such as railways, ropeways, and metros to keep the revenue stream unaffected apart from the road segment. With newer opportunities emerging in various infra-related sectors, further diversification strategy augurs well for the company.
A slower order win is a concern. However, the company maintains its guideline of Rs 15,000 crore order intake in FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
IRB Infra Q3 Results Review - Execution Set To Accelerate: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.