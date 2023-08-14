GR Infraprojects Q1 Results Review - Robust Order Book; Appointed Date Key Monitorable: Axis Securities
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance
GR Infraprojects Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers in Q1 FY24. The company reported revenue of Rs 2,152 crore, down 13% YoY. It posted Ebitda of Rs 315 crore (down 35% YoY), marginally down from our expectations.
Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 208 crore (down 35% YoY) and was above our expectation of Rs 202 crore. GR Infra registered Ebitda margins of 14.6% in Q1 FY24 (our estimate: 14.5%) as against 19.6% in Q1 FY23. The higher income aided the company’s profitability.
Outlook
With a solid bidding pipeline in engineering, procurement and construction and hybrid annuity model projects from National Highway Authority of India along with railways, ropeway, and transmission and distribution projects, we believe GR Infra is well-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in this sector.
Given the solid order book and proven execution strength, we expect the company to grow revenues/Ebitda/profit after tax at 12%/7%/7% compound annual growth rate during FY23-25E.
Valuation and Recommendation
The stock is currently trading at 14 times and 13 times FY24/FY25 EPS. We maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1410/share, implying an upside of 10% from the current market price.
