GR Infraprojects Q1 Results Review - Robust Order Book; Appointed Date Key Monitorable: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

GR Infraprojects Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers in Q1 FY24. The company reported revenue of Rs 2,152 crore, down 13% YoY. It posted Ebitda of Rs 315 crore (down 35% YoY), marginally down from our expectations.

Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 208 crore (down 35% YoY) and was above our expectation of Rs 202 crore. GR Infra registered Ebitda margins of 14.6% in Q1 FY24 (our estimate: 14.5%) as against 19.6% in Q1 FY23. The higher income aided the company’s profitability.