GR Infra Q2 Review - Execution Impacted Due To Monsoon, Delayed Start Of Certain Projects: Motilal Oswal
FY24 to see muted growth
Motilal Oswal Report
Amidst intense competition in the bidding process and the impact of upcoming general election on National Highway Authority of India's awarding activity, the order inflows is expected to lower than expected. G R Infraprojects Ltd. is attempting to diversify the order book and bid for projects with ticket size exceeding Rs 10 billion.
We have revised our FY24/FY25 earnings per share downward by 11%/10% to incorporate the weak H1 FY24 performance and subdued outlook. With the current order book of Rs 200 billion, we expect G R Infra to clock 7% revenue growth over FY23-25E, with Ebitda margin in the 14-15% range.
We retain our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,360 based on an SoTP valuation.
We have valued the engineering, procurement and construction business at price/earning of 13 times on FY25E EPS and have valued the built-operate-transfer assets at one time Investment value.
