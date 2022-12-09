GR Infra - Awaiting New Order Inflows: Motilal Oswal

GR Infraprojects Ltd. is sitting on an order book of Rs 156 billion (two times FY22 revenue). Though it has not bagged any major orders in FY23, its tender pipeline remains robust.

It is targeting order inflows of Rs 150 billion in the rest of FY23. A metro project worth Rs 5.9 billion, where it was level-one for some time, was recently annulled by the authorities.

The company is diversifying and looking at other segments like metro and power transmission and distribution. A strong tender pipeline in roads and other segments can translate into decent order inflows for GR Infra in coming months, which can provide greater visibility on growth beyond FY24.

Execution is expected to remain muted in FY23 as many projects are expected to receive their appointed date by FY23-end.

Given the current order book and robust tender pipeline, we expect execution to pick up from FY24. We expect GR Infra to clock 11% revenue growth over FY22-24, with an Ebitda margin of 16-17%.