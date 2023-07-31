Goodluck India - Focus Remains On Value Addition: Prabhudas Lilladher
Goodluck India is well placed to benefit from government’s planned infrastructure spending over next few years.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We met the management of Goodluck India Ltd. and visited its facilities located at Sikandrabad.
Goodluck India is a high value engineered steel products manufacturer catering to automobile, aerospace, oil and gas, transmission and distribution, defence, solar and overall infrastructure space.
Over next two years, management is focusing on-
value addition in the high volume low margin galvanized iron pipe business which is dragging consolidated margins and
capacity addition in high value added product segments.
Goodluck India has spent Rs 3 billion over last five years to increase capacities in value added product segments and expects Ebitda margin expansion from 6.7% in FY23 to 8.5-9% by FY25E.
We believe with newly added capacities and measures undertaken to turnaround galvanized iron business, Goodluck India is well placed to benefit from government’s planned infrastructure spending over next few years.
Goodluck India has delivered 19%/16%/43% revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY18-23. At current market price, stock is trading at 14.9 times FY23 price-to-earning and 9.5 times FY23 enterprise value/Ebitda.
