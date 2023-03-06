Gold - Outlook Remains Positive, Sovereign Gold Bonds Best Way To Take Exposure: ICICI Direct
Gold prices are up 13% in the last four months, both globally as well as in India.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Recently, gold prices have been globally on an uptrend since November 2022 amid moderating U.S. retail inflation numbers and anticipation of a less aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve.
Further, the U.S. dollar as well as U.S. bond yields have begun to cool off, which has been supporting gold. Buying by global central banks and the potential positive impact on gold demand given the opening up of Chinese markets have also boosted prices.
Gold prices are up 13% in the last four months, both globally as well as in India.
Domestically, it is up 28% in the last two years (13% compound annual growth rate) and 78% in the last four years (15.5% CAGR). The historical long term return of Indian gold is around 10% per annum.
Recent return in gold is higher than long term average and, therefore, mean reversion may lead to moderation (lower than long term average return of 10% per annum) in return in the near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.