Gold Finance - Shining Gold Prices Positive For Gold Loan Growth: Motilal Oswal
Higher gold prices have led to better gold loan demand and is also contributing to a significant decline in gold auctions.
Motilal Oswal Report
Key highlights from our channel checks in Southern India for gold loan non banking financial companies in general and Muthoot Finance Ltd. in particular are:
higher gold prices have led to better gold loan demand and is also contributing to a significant decline in gold auctions,
both Muthoot Finance/Manappuram Finance Ltd. have not made any notable changes to their gold loan schemes in Jan-23, which make it unlikely for gold loan NBFCs to re-introduce any teaser-rate loans to accelerate loan growth,
the competitive landscape still remains highly aggressive suggesting little scope for any marked improvement in spreads/margins beyond what was reported in Q2 FY23, and
Metro cities/tier-I towns acknowledge that gold fin-techs such as Rupeek and Indiagold offer lower pricing and are still the biggest competition.
