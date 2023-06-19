Gokaldas Exports - Story Intact; Expect Minor Bumps Ahead: ICICI Securities

Gokaldas Exports ltd. has delivered stellar returns in the past one month as we believe the street seems to have factored in the exuberance (China plus one, margin expansion, etc.) a bit too early. A few concerns:

As per the latest exports data, India’s April-May 2023 ready made garment exports are down ~12% YoY. We expect monthly exports to remain subdued till H1 FY24 given the uncertain global demand situation. Owing to the revision in minimum wages, Gokaldas Exports may witness 9-10% higher staff costs in FY24. Delay in the passage of free-trade agreement with the UK. Operating leverage benefits from Madhya Pradesh unit are still a few quarters away till it operates on optimum utilisation.

A sharp fall in key input costs might have excited the street; however, the benefit of the same shall only be visible in upcoming months as clients place larger orders.

There is no change in the long-term story for Gokaldas Exports; however, a few blips may result in minor stock price correction and hence, provide a fresh entry opportunity.