Gokaldas Exports Q1 Results Review - Tight Control Over Costs; Capex On Track: ICICI Securities

Gokaldas Exports Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 consolidated Ebitda at Rs 602 million, down 17% YoY, was slightly below our expectations. Revenue at ~Rs 5 billion was down 16% / 2% YoY / QoQ owing to continued demand softness and inventory liquidation in the company’s end-market (U.S.).

Management maintains its guidance of demand revival in the U.S. H2 FY24 onwards as, by then, retailers will place fresh orders for spring / summer of CY24.

Despite dull revenue growth, Gokaldas Exports has maintained its tight control on costs resulting in healthy gross / Ebitda margins of ~50% / 12% during the quarter.

With operating leverage benefits likely in the coming quarters, we raise our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda estimates by 2-3% and value Gokaldas Exports at a higher target price of Rs 595/share (earlier: Rs 560). Maintain 'Buy'.

Key risk: Prolonged slowdown in U.S. markets.