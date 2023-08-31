Gokaldas Exports - Atraco Acquisition Likely To Boost Revenues: ICICI Securities
Deal at an attractive valuation; Bangladesh capex not on priority.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Gokaldas Exports Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement with the shareholders of UAE-based apparel maker, Atraco, to acquire 100% of the latter’s equity for a total consideration of up to $55 million funded through debt (73%) and internal accruals (27%).
Atraco exports 95% of its production to the U.S. (primary market for Gokaldas Exports) and has nearly mutually exclusive customer base with the company.
Hence, we believe this deal provides Gokaldas Exports an opportunity to leverage Atraco’s existing relationships for cross-selling opportunities.
Given the duty-free access to U.S. from Kenyan operations coupled with huge cross-selling opportunities, we now value Gokaldas Exports at 18 times FY25E earnings per share (earlier: 17 times) and value the Atraco business at 20 times FY25E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 855/share (earlier: Rs 595). Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.