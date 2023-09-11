Godrej Properties - Riding On The Consolidation Wave: Motilal Oswal
Strong performance across markets.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Godrej Properties Ltd. FY23 annual report highlights its key strategic objectives:
target to achieve Rs 140 billion in pre-sales, fueled by a robust launch pipeline;
capitalise on its strong balance sheet to boost market share through business development; and
maintain its commitment to implementing and advancing sustainability initiatives.
Valuation and view:
We retain our pre-sales projections for FY24/FY25, on the back of strong launch pipeline. Furthermore, Godrej Properties has indicated about the possibility of launching projects that are currently not included in the existing pipeline.
The acceleration in bookings has been supported by record business development efforts and improved profitability. This positive trend can be attributed to the increased scale of delivery and a higher proportion of completions from projects added post-FY18.
During the quarter, Godrej Properties successfully added Rs 64.5 billion worth of projects and is on track to add Rs 150 billion of projects in FY24.
This will continue to provide strong visibility on pre-sales growth. Thus, we reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,915.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.