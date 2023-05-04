Godrej Properties Q4 Results Review - Delivers On All Parameters: Motilal Oswal
Best ever quarter and year for bookings; 15% growth guidance in FY24E.
Motilal Oswal Report
Godrej Properties Ltd. reported its highest ever sales bookings for the second consecutive quarter with pre-sales of Rs 40 billion (up 25% YoY/QoQ and 12% above our estimate) in Q4 FY23.
For FY23, bookings stood at Rs 122 billion (up 56% YoY) and surpassed its full-year guidance of Rs 100 billion.
Sales volume was up 24% YoY/19% QoQ to 5.3 million square feet and was the highest ever at 15 msf for FY23. Blended realisations were flat YoY at ~Rs 7,700/square feet but improved 8% QoQ due to mix improvement.
Godrej Properties launched 7.6 msf of projects in Q4 FY23 (~15 msf in FY23) that contributed ~60% of sales during the quarter.
The company has stated that it will launch a 20 msf project pipeline in FY24 and expects to deliver R 140 billion of sales bookings in FY24 (up 15% YoY).
