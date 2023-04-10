Godrej Properties - Profitability Improvement On The Cards: Motilal Oswal
Strong sales and healthy project addition momentum to continue.
Motilal Oswal Report
Godrej Properties Ltd. reported a four-fold jump in sales bookings to ~Rs 80 billion during FY17-22, driven by over 100 million square feet of project additions. Godrej Properties’ market share expanded to 8% in CY22 from 2% in CY16 and it was one of the biggest beneficiaries of industry consolidation.
With a strong visibility on consolidation, the company raised ~Rs 68 billion over FY19-21 but a large part of it remained undeployed until FY22. While the company reported a strong scale-up in project pipeline and sales bookings, subdued profitability and declining operating cash flow trend failed to justify its premium valuation.
In January 2022, we initiated coverage on Godrej Properties with a Neutral rating, citing:
its expensive valuation, which incorporated strong business development and
no near-term catalysts for improvement in profitability, which has remained a key concern.
The stock has corrected ~40% since then and with record project additions (gross development value of ~Rs 300 billion) in FY23, the valuations have become attractive.
During our recent interaction, Mr. Pirojsha highlighted that strong business development momentum is expected to continue in FY24 and the company remains on track to deliver improved profitability.
