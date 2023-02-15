Godrej Industries Q3 Results Review - At 66% Discount To NAV Vs Average 50%: ICICI Securities
The stock trades at a discount of 66% to combined market value of subsidiaries and associates.
ICICI Securities Report
Godrej Industries Ltd. generates major value from its listed subsidiaries and associates viz. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd. and Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
As per our target prices for Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties and Godrej Agrovet and 50% holdco discount, Godrej Industries’ value works out to Rs 628/share. At current market prices of listed subsidiaries and associates, Godrej Industries’s value works out to Rs 601/share.
The stock trades at a discount of 66% to combined market value of subsidiaries and associates. We expect subsidiaries as well as associates of Godrej Industries to be the net beneficiaries of revival in economy.
We also expect these businesses to benefit with value migration from unorganised to organised sector.
