Godrej Consumer Q4 Results Review - Jigsaw Appears Falling Into Place: ICICI Securities

We like Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s strong volume-led revenue growth in all key segments. Volume growth (India branded business) has been one of the highest (at 5% four year volume compound annual growth rate) compared to peers (2% Dabur India Ltd., 3% Hindustan Unilever Ltd., 6% Marico Ltd.).

Revenue performance (YoY) in household insecticide business has been stronger (versus Q3 FY23). On four year CAGR basis, personal care segment (at ~11%) outperforms home care (at ~7%).

However, in the international markets, revenue growth momentum of Godrej Africa, U.S., and Middle East has moderated substantially to 8% (after 10 consecutive quarters of more than 10% constant currency revenue growth) due to macro-economic issues (demonetisation) in Nigeria.

Positively, revenue from Indonesia business has improved (5% CC revenue growth) albeit on a lower base (-16%).

Margin trajectory has recovered sharply led by moderation in input cost. We believe the measures of reducing complexity and category development have started yielding results now (early stage though). Retain positive view.