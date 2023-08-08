Godrej Consumer Q1- Volume-Led Outperformance; Focus Turn Inwards May Drive Efficiency Gains: ICICI Securities
Good all-around volume led revenue growth.
ICICI Securities Report
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. delivered a strong volume-led outperformance in all key segments. Seasonality benefits (weak summer) and revenue outperformance in non-mosquito segment have contributed to higher revenue growth in household insecticide, while price cuts in soaps drove volume growth in personal care segment. It continues to re-invest toward category creation by-
accelerating media spends (+96% YoY),
launch of access packs (launched Rs 15 shampoo hair color in Q1 FY24) and
simplification/rationalisation of stock keeping units.
Integration of Park Avenue and KS is tracking well with incremental focus over next three-four months to bring down distributor’s inventory from 80 days to 10 days (likely impact on revenue in Q2 FY24).
We like the continued outperformance in the international markets. Capex announcement of Rs 9 billion (to be spent over next three years) is positive and may drive operational efficiencies. Maintain 'Add'.
