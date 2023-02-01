Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results Review - Indonesia Yet To Normalise: Dolat Capital
Lack of consistency in HI business and economic slowdown in Indonesia remains key hurdles for Godrej Consumer’s growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenue and Ebitda was in line with our estimate. The company reported 3% volume growth in India business.
Lack of consistency in household insecticide business and economic slowdown in Indonesia remains key hurdles for Godrej Consumer’s growth. The Indonesia business is witnessing gradual recovery, reported 3% constant currency decline during the quarter. Ebitda margin in the business contracted by 100 basis points.
Home care segment reported 10.1% sales growth, two-year compound annual growth rate stood at 7.1%. Personal care segment posted 13.9% growth with 12.9% two-year CAGR.
We have upward revised our FY23/24/25E earnings per share estimates at Rs 17.4/21.1/23.7 to factor in Q3 performance. However, we remain cautious about the Indonesia and HI performance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Godrej Consumer Q3 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Margin Improves
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.