Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Review - Sales Inline; Robust Performance In India Business: Motilal Oswal
Sales and operating profit in line; net profit miss due to higher tax rate.
Motilal Oswal Report
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.’s consolidated revenue and operating profit were in line with estimates, whereas adjusted profit after tax missed our estimate by 14.7%, affected by the currency depreciation in Nigeria. Reported net profit declined 7.6% YoY due to a stamp duty payment on the acquisition of the Raymond business.
Godrej Consumer's gross profit margin expanded by 710 basis points YoY/80 bp QoQ to 53.7%. Notably, Ebitda margin improved 280 bp YoY despite a 59% rise in consolidated ad-spends.
The Raymond Consumer Care Ltd. business incurred an operating loss due to reducing inventory levels from 80-90 days to 10 days. However, the management aims to achieve equivalent profitability to the organic business.
A healthy pace of earnings growth (Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rates in mid-20s over FY23-FY25E) is likely to be led by:
superior growth in highly profitable markets such as India and Indonesia;
volume growth; and
continuing capacity enhancement by capex in the organic portfolio.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,200 (based on 45 times FY25 earnings per share).
