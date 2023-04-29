Godrej Consumer Products - Inorganic Entry Into A Difficult Category At Expensive Valuations: Systematix

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has announced the acquisition of the fast moving consumer goods business of Raymond Consumer Care, a leading player in deodorants and sexual wellness with brands like Park Avenue (for FMCG), KS, KamaSutra and Premium through a slump sale.

While the management exuded confidence on its market development and superior distribution capabilities, strong growth runway for deodorants, premiumisation potential for sexual wellness, strong brand equity of acquired brands and significant cost synergy potential to justify the transaction, we remain sceptical on the long-term growth potential of the business given the high competitive intensity.

The valuation paid for the transaction (4.4 times FY23 sales) also looks quite expensive given the small size and inferior margin profile of the acquired business, which in our view would become earnings per share neutral only by FY27, versus management expectations of EPS neutrality by FY25.

Godrej Consumer Products will be taking short-term debt to complete the transaction and expects to become net-debt free again by FY24-end. Assuming an interest rate of 8% to fund the acquisition cost of Rs 27.25 billion, the company will have to bear interest cost or forego other income of Rs 1.63 billion post tax.