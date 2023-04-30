Godrej Consumer Products - Forays Into Deodorants, Sexual Wellness Category: Motilal Oswal
Godrej Consumer acquires the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care.
Motilal Oswal Report
The acquisition of Raymonds Consumer Care Ltd.'s fast moving consumer goods business is an all-cash deal, with a purchase price of Rs 28.25 billion.
However, as part of the acquisition, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. will receive Rs 1 billion in cash and a tax break of Rs 4 billion. Hence, the effective cost of acquisition would reduce to Rs 23.25 billion.
Raymonds Consumer Care’s revenue for FY23 stood at Rs 6.22 billion, hence, the implied enterprise value/sales turns out to be 3.75 times.
Condoms manufacturing facility is not a part of the deal and Raymonds Consumer Care would manufacture it for Godrej Consumer on contract manufacturing basis.
There is no royalty arrangement framework for Park Avenue brand (fmcg would be with Godrej Consumer and lifestyle with Raymonds.
Godrej Consumer Products - Inorganic Entry Into A Difficult Category At Expensive Valuations: Systematix
