Godrej Agrovet Q4 - Dairy Remains EVA Negative; Cyclical Recovery For Other Segments In FY24: ICICI Securities

All segments of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. have suffered YoY margin contraction due to-

higher raw material prices and high priced raw material inventory, change in revenue mix and fall in prices of palm oil and negative operating leverage.

While we model the profitability of dairy and shrimp feed to remain under pressure, we believe there will be revival in profitability of cattle feed. We expect Godrej Agrovet’s economic value addition creation to remain muted due to steep increase in capital employed of dairy which has remained in losses since past nine quarters.

We model other segments (animal feed, crop protection and palm oil plantation) to report revival in FY24.

We model Godrej Agrovet to report revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rates of 12.5% and 23.4%, respectively, over FY23-25E. We cut FY24-25E earnings to factor in weak Q4 FY23.