Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Review - Broad-Based Performance Drives Operating Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Operating performance in line with estimates
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Godrej Agrovet Ltd. reported a healthy operating performance (Ebitda up 34% YoY), driven by improved profitability across businesses.
Animal feed/crop protection business witnessed improved margins (Ebit up 16%/10% YoY), while poultry/dairy business turned profitable (Ebit of Rs 149 million/Rs 29 million versus operating loss of Rs 103 million/Rs 118 million in Q2 FY23).
Palm oil business (Ebit up 5% YoY) is still under pressure, with revenue growth offsetting the decline in margins.
We largely maintain our Ebitda estimates for FY24/FY25. We retain our 'Neutral' rating on Godrej Agrovet with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 480.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bharat Forge, Nykaa, Emami, Gujarat State Petronet, Sundaram Finance & More Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.