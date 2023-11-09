Godfrey Phillips Q2 Results Review - Cigarette Volumes Grew At 8.0%; Margin Slipped: Centrum Broking
Management expects sustained growth momentum, as long-term growth drivers are intact
Centrum Broking Report
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 revenues ahead of our estimates, though margins declined sharply; revenue grew 13.7% while Ebitda dropped by 5.4%.
Tobacco segment gross revenues grew 16.7%, driven by 8% growth in cigarette volumes and 17% growth in leaf tobacco exports to Rs 3.7 billion. Non-tobacco (twenty-four sevent plus Funda Goli) grew 4.3%. Godfrey Phillips' performance was driven by-
clear focus on strengthening core cigarette business,
expanded distribution for Marlboro led to 33% contribution,
strong exports of leaf tobacco and
launch products to attract new users.
Gross margin declined by 380 basis points to 42.4% due to higher raw material inflation coupled with higher exports of leaf tobacco and cigarettes. Ebitda at Rs 2.2 billion cut by 5.4% due to higher other expenses (+27.1%) and employee cost (+15.8%) settling Ebitda margin at 18.8% (-379bp).
Godfrey Phillips has strong focus on RSFT segment, yet expanded footprint for twenty-four seven (152 stores) to reflect lowering of losses.
With weak H1 FY24 profits, we cut our earnings and retain 'Buy', with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price Rs 2,530 (implying average of 13.8 times average of FY25/26E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
