GNA Axles Q2 Results Review - Short Term Hiccups, Diversification Is The Key: Dolat Capital
We expect margin to remain in the range of 14-14.5% in coming quarter.
Dolat Capital Report
GNA Axles Ltd.'s revenue grew 8.1 % QoQ to Rs 4.04 billion on the back increase in production volume of tractor industry and incremental revenue of SUV business.
Ebitda de-grew 7.1% QoQ with 220 basis points contraction in margin due to higher other expenses (due to new plant set up related expenses). We expect margin to remain in the range of 14-14.5% in coming quarter.
Management expect FY24 would be a flat year, 10% volume growth be offset by fall in net realisation due to softening commodity prices. GNA Axles has started axle shafts In SUV segment and capacity utilisation stands at 80% for phase one (~revenue 650 million.)
Company had a three year capex plan of 2.5 billion, where it has already spent Rs 1.25 billion and remaining amount in to be invested in next 18 months.
Although near term demand to be muted in commercial vehicle and off-highway tyre segment, we maintain our positive stance and believe new business in SUV, market share gain in export and reduction in international freight cost.
At current market price stock trades at 13 times FY25E EPS. We value the stock Rs 484 (16 times Sept 25E EPS). Recommend 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
