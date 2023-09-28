GNA Axles - Poised For Strong Growth In The Coming Years: HDFC Securities

Though the demand conditions in the export markets were challenging so far, there are early signs of turnaround. GNA Axles Ltd. could benefit due to this recovery and new SUV capacity. Reasonable valuation after the latest correction is another positive.

We expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax of the company to grow at compound annual growth rate of 8/11/14% over FY23-FY25E on the back of higher volumes driven by higher commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market and growing CV/sports utility vehicle sales in the American market.

We believe investors can buy the stock in the band of Rs 458-470 and add on dips in Rs 410-420 band (10.5 times FY25E earnings per share) for a base case fair value of Rs 508 (13 times FY25E EPS) and bull case fair value of Rs 546 (14 times FY25E EPS) over the next two quarters.