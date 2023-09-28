GNA Axles - Poised For Strong Growth In The Coming Years: HDFC Securities
Reasonable valuation after the latest correction is another positive.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Though the demand conditions in the export markets were challenging so far, there are early signs of turnaround. GNA Axles Ltd. could benefit due to this recovery and new SUV capacity. Reasonable valuation after the latest correction is another positive.
We expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax of the company to grow at compound annual growth rate of 8/11/14% over FY23-FY25E on the back of higher volumes driven by higher commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market and growing CV/sports utility vehicle sales in the American market.
We believe investors can buy the stock in the band of Rs 458-470 and add on dips in Rs 410-420 band (10.5 times FY25E earnings per share) for a base case fair value of Rs 508 (13 times FY25E EPS) and bull case fair value of Rs 546 (14 times FY25E EPS) over the next two quarters.
Key Triggers
Leading manufacturers of Axles Shafts in India.
Visibility of growth in CV, SUV and tractor sales.
Increasing demand of trucks in North America to drive export revenue.
Foray into SUV market to derisk CV cyclicality.
Tractor growth momentum to continue albeit at slower pace.
Domestic CV sales on a strong footing.
Growing scale of operations with improving margins.
Risks and concerns
Dependence on some large customers.
Significant dependence on exports or international customers.
Currency fluctuation risk.
Higher raw material prices.
Depends on automotive sector.
High working capital.
About the company
GNA Axles is the market leader in the off-highway segment, and meets 80% of rear axle shaft requirement of original equipment manufacturers in India, primarily because of longstanding association with all major OEMs.
Furthermore, to leverage its business relationships, GNA Axles has entered into SUV axle shafts business which would diversify its end-user segment.
GNA is a niche player in the auto-component segment with a strong brand, long-term relationship with clients and strong financials. The monsoon after a sluggish phase since early September has picked pace again that could offset fears of setback in rural economy, fuelling the growth of farm equipment.
Recovery in the Indian medium and heavy commercial vehicle truck segment will act as a tailwind for its growth trajectory. Having limited competition in the same product range, and with the recent entry into SUV market, we believe GNA is poised for strong growth in the coming years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Automotive Tyres - Margins To Begin Wearing Out; Re-Rating Traction Limited: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.