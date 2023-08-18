GMR Airports Infrastructure Q1 Results Review - India Flying High Again: ICICI Securities
GMR is set to benefit from growth in traffic, higher international pax and asset monetisation at the airport.
ICICI Securities Report
Traffic at the GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.-managed Delhi and Hyderabad airports grew 18% and 24% YoY in Q1 FY24. International traffic too grew sharply at the two airports – by 20%.
Notably, traffic was up 14% and 12% compared to pre-Covid levels. Thus, their aero and non-aero revenues grew sharply during the quarter.
As a result, Ebitda surged 76% YoY. Also, GMR received a favourable order from appellate court for Delhi Airport. The order, if approved by the court, will likely lead to significant value creation.
With Groupe ADP taking a majority share in listed entities, we expect accelerated value creation over the medium term. Maintain 'Add' with a revised target price of Rs 56 per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
