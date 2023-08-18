GMR Airports Infrastructure Q1 Results Review - India Flying High Again: ICICI Securities

Traffic at the GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.-managed Delhi and Hyderabad airports grew 18% and 24% YoY in Q1 FY24. International traffic too grew sharply at the two airports – by 20%.

Notably, traffic was up 14% and 12% compared to pre-Covid levels. Thus, their aero and non-aero revenues grew sharply during the quarter.

As a result, Ebitda surged 76% YoY. Also, GMR received a favourable order from appellate court for Delhi Airport. The order, if approved by the court, will likely lead to significant value creation.

GMR is set to benefit from growth in traffic, higher international pax and asset monetisation at the airport.

With Groupe ADP taking a majority share in listed entities, we expect accelerated value creation over the medium term. Maintain 'Add' with a revised target price of Rs 56 per share.