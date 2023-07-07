GMR Airports Infra - Pieces Of Jigsaw Finally Falling Into Place: ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage

Traffic on airports is back, corporate structure has been simplified, a strategic investor has checked in and new terminals are being commissioned – tell-tale signs of improving earnings trajectory and increasing investor interest in airports business.

There was a drastic decline in air traffic during Covid. Now, airports of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. are teeming with activity – growth is back to normal. The simplification of corporate structure has been undertaken in a series of steps:

Hived of non-airports business – it has emerged as a pure-play company in airports, bringing strategic investor in the listed entity (in the works) and reducing its corporate debt by selling non-core assets.

It has been roller coaster ride for airports business, but worth its while. Moreover, it is all set to capture the tariff growth by commissioning new terminals at Delhi and Hyderabad.

We expect GMR Airports Infra’s Ebitda to grow two times over the next 24 months.

Initiating coverage on the stock with 'Add' rating and SoTP-based target price of Rs 48.

Risks: