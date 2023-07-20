Global Auto Sector Outlook - Rising Share Of EVs; Margin Expansion To Continue: Nirmal Bang
Easing supply chain challenges, softening commodity prices resulted in improvement in wholesales, better margins for global OEMs.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Commodity and energy prices are expected to fall by 21% and 23%, respectively in CY23 and will remain mostly stable in CY24. This will drive Ebitda growth.
Globally, original equipment manufacturers expect improvement in volume in 2023-2024. Tyre companies are expecting weak sales due to poor demand in the replacement segment.
Electric vehicles are gaining strong momentum. In CY23, 18% of overall global vehicle sales are expected to be EVs versus 13% in CY22.
We expect some chip shortage issue to persist through CY23 and in CY24 too. But, supply of semiconductors will generally improve in the auto sector.
