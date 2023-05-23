Glenmark Pharma Q4 Results Review: Ryaltris Drives Traction Across Markets: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Glenmark Pharma’s (Glenmark) Q4FY23 revenue growth of 12% YoY was driven by launch of Rylatris across the UK, Asia and RoW markets. Nevertheless, the company’s gross margins contracted 119bps YoY due to cost pressures in India and base price erosion in the US. Traction in Rylatris should aid growth and better margins across key export markets while brand divestments (Razel and derma brands) may taper down India growth. Gross debt surged 18% YoY to Rs 43.4bn due to investments in Ichnos Sciences though, in the near term, Glenmark may pare down stake in key subsidiaries and out-license NCE assets to reduce debt. Retain REDUCE rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs575/share (earlier: Rs540).
