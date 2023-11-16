Glenmark Pharma Q2 Review - Muted Show In India, U.S., Higher Interest Cost Drags Earnings: Motilal Oswal

Glenmark Pharma Ltd. delivered in-line financial performance in Q2 YF24. The moderation in domestic formulation and U.S. generics businesses was outweighed by robust performance in the Europe/rest of world markets. The transaction related to the divestment of Glenmark Life Science is expected to be completed in Q3 FY24.

We cut our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by 36%/21%, factoring in:

a stake sale in Glenmark Life Science; a reduction in interest cost due to lower debt, and some moderation in the U.S. generics business due to remediation measures.

We value Glenmark Pharma at 16 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of Rs 700.

FY24 is the transitional year with:

the sale of API business to repay debt partly; an ongoing effort towards resolving regulatory issues at sites focused on the U.S. generics business; and expanding Ryaltris offerings to the new markets.

Having said this, the earnings upside over FY23-25 (excluding Glenmark Life Science basis) is factored into the current valuation. Reiterate 'Neutral'.