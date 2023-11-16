Glenmark Pharma Q2 Review - Muted Show In India, U.S., Higher Interest Cost Drags Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Expect recovery in India business in the near term
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Glenmark Pharma Ltd. delivered in-line financial performance in Q2 YF24. The moderation in domestic formulation and U.S. generics businesses was outweighed by robust performance in the Europe/rest of world markets. The transaction related to the divestment of Glenmark Life Science is expected to be completed in Q3 FY24.
We cut our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by 36%/21%, factoring in:
a stake sale in Glenmark Life Science;
a reduction in interest cost due to lower debt, and
some moderation in the U.S. generics business due to remediation measures.
We value Glenmark Pharma at 16 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of Rs 700.
FY24 is the transitional year with:
the sale of API business to repay debt partly;
an ongoing effort towards resolving regulatory issues at sites focused on the U.S. generics business; and
expanding Ryaltris offerings to the new markets.
Having said this, the earnings upside over FY23-25 (excluding Glenmark Life Science basis) is factored into the current valuation. Reiterate 'Neutral'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.