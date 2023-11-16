Glenmark Pharma Q2 Result Review- Muted Quarter; Divestment To Strengthen Financial Standing: ICICI Securities
Glenmark has a healthy pipeline of differentiated products, which will drive 8.1% CAGR over FY23-25E in India.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Q2 FY24 revenue growth of 11.6% YoY (unadjusted) was driven by launch of Rylatri in Europe (up 58.4% YoY) and rest of world market (19%). Divestment of Razel and other derma brands took a toll on India growth (up 2.8% YoY) while U.S. revenue was down 9.1% QoQ to $ 89 million.
Adjusting for forex loss of Rs 430 million, Ebitda margins stood at 15.8%. Glenmark Pharma is on track to raise Rs 56.5 billion (pre-tax and other costs) through divestment of 75% in Glenmark Lifesciences in Q3 FY24, which would be primarily used to pare gross debt of Rs 49.2 billion at end-H1 FY24.
We cut our earning per share estimates by ~6-13% for FY24/FY25 to incorporate the divestment of the life science unit. We raise our rating on the stock to 'Reduce' from 'Sell' with an unchanged target price of Rs 660, based on 13 times FY25E earning per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
KNR Construction Q2 Results Review - Inline; Focusing On Diversification Of Order Book: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.