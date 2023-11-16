Glenmark Pharma Q2 Result Review- Muted Quarter; Divestment To Strengthen Financial Standing: ICICI Securities

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Q2 FY24 revenue growth of 11.6% YoY (unadjusted) was driven by launch of Rylatri in Europe (up 58.4% YoY) and rest of world market (19%). Divestment of Razel and other derma brands took a toll on India growth (up 2.8% YoY) while U.S. revenue was down 9.1% QoQ to $ 89 million.

Adjusting for forex loss of Rs 430 million, Ebitda margins stood at 15.8%. Glenmark Pharma is on track to raise Rs 56.5 billion (pre-tax and other costs) through divestment of 75% in Glenmark Lifesciences in Q3 FY24, which would be primarily used to pare gross debt of Rs 49.2 billion at end-H1 FY24.

We cut our earning per share estimates by ~6-13% for FY24/FY25 to incorporate the divestment of the life science unit. We raise our rating on the stock to 'Reduce' from 'Sell' with an unchanged target price of Rs 660, based on 13 times FY25E earning per share.