Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results Review - Ryaltris Drives Momentum: ICICI Securities
Traction in exports boosts performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Traction in Ryaltris across Europe and rest of world markets drove a robust 22.5% YoY growth in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s revenue in Q1 FY24.
Divestment of Razel and other derma brands took a toll on India growth (up 2.8% YoY). Ebitda margin expanded 302 basis points YoY (+62 bps QoQ) to 18.6%, partly aided by lower research and development (~8.3% of sales versus 10.7% YoY).
Glenmark Pharma is likely to divest further ~8% stake in active pharma ingredient business (Glenmark Lifesciences) to meet the regulatory requirement.
Based on the current price, the divestment could result in a cash inflow of Rs 6 billion, helping it partially retire the debt of Rs 43.4 billion (FY23).
We raise our earnings per share estimates by ~5-11% for FY24/FY25E to factor in better performance in exports markets. The stock trades at a pricey 14.3 times FY25E, and hence, we downgrade it to 'Sell' with a revised target price of Rs 660 based on 12 times FY25E EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.