Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results Review - Ryaltris Drives Momentum: ICICI Securities

Traction in Ryaltris across Europe and rest of world markets drove a robust 22.5% YoY growth in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s revenue in Q1 FY24.

Divestment of Razel and other derma brands took a toll on India growth (up 2.8% YoY). Ebitda margin expanded 302 basis points YoY (+62 bps QoQ) to 18.6%, partly aided by lower research and development (~8.3% of sales versus 10.7% YoY).

Glenmark Pharma is likely to divest further ~8% stake in active pharma ingredient business (Glenmark Lifesciences) to meet the regulatory requirement.

Based on the current price, the divestment could result in a cash inflow of Rs 6 billion, helping it partially retire the debt of Rs 43.4 billion (FY23).

We raise our earnings per share estimates by ~5-11% for FY24/FY25E to factor in better performance in exports markets. The stock trades at a pricey 14.3 times FY25E, and hence, we downgrade it to 'Sell' with a revised target price of Rs 660 based on 12 times FY25E EPS.