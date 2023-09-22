Glenmark Pharma - Life Sciences Unit Stake Sale To Drive Considerable De-Leverage: Motilal Oswal

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has proposed to divest its active pharma ingredient business, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. with the aim of reducing debt and increasing its emphasis on branded/innovative products.

This is the third transaction by Glenmark Pharma with a cumulative cash generation of Rs 62.5 billion over the past 12-15 months.

After the stake sale, Glenmark Pharma is set to transition from a net debt position of Rs 29.5 billion to a cash surplus Rs 21 billion.

The net reduction in overall Ebitda due to the sale of API business (Rs 5.5 billion) would be partially offset by a reduction in interest (Rs 4.2 billion).

Expecting significant deleveraging and superior execution in both the domestic formulation and Europe/rest of world markets, we anticipate an improved outlook for Glenmark Pharma over the next two-three years, which should positively impact return ratios to some extent.

We value Glenmark Pharma at 14 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 780.

We maintain our 'Neutral' rating, given that the current valuation adequately captures potential earnings upside/better return ratios.