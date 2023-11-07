Gland Pharma Q2 Results Review - Slowly Getting Back On Track: Motilal Oswal
Work-in-progress to enhance commercial benefits from Cenexi
Motilal Oswal Report
Gland Pharma Ltd. delivered an in-line operational performance in Q2 FY24. Core markets and India showed superior performances, with a normalization in certain key products. Gland Pharma continued its effort to improve the operational performance of Cenexi as well.
We maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates. We value Gland Pharma at 26 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,920.
After posting a 31% earnings decline YoY in FY23 due to several headwinds, Gland Pharma’s base business is back on track with a superior performance. It continues to enhance its complex portfolio, with one first-to-file product already filed and at least two to be submitted to regulatory authorities soon. The company has also expanded its facility for the plasma protein portfolio.
Accordingly, we estimate a compound annual growth rate of 30%/23%/14% in sales/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25. Reiterate 'Buy'.
