Gland Pharma Q1 Results Review - U.S. Strength May Not Be An Aberration: Yes Securities

Gland Pharma Ltd. reported a stronger than expected quarter in U.S. driven by restocking at new customers who rather quickly replaced the lost ones last year; price stability and rebound in profit share added the remaining elements of beat.

Gland Pharma still appears cautious on U.S. outlook with no particular benefit of the ongoing shortages specifically those of oncology drugs. Reckon some of the extreme price erosion and loss of customers impact has been rather swiftly recovered in Q1 and growth in U.S. would be more gradual in nature for rest of the fiscal.

Cenexi levers in the form of better cost efficiency and operating leverage would take time to play out even as gross margin of the combined entity would jump due to 75% margin profile of acquired business.

We again tweak U.S. growth assumption on standalone basis from -3% to +5% in FY24 leaving FY25 U.S. growth estimate unchanged.

Integrate Cenexi into our numbers and accordingly raise FY24 and FY25 estimate by 16% and 12% respectively. This results in a revised target price based on largely unchanged ~25 times FY25 earnings per share of Rs 1,500 (earlier Rs 1,390), with the revision stemming from inclusion of Cenexi and some improvement in base business.

In lieu of our view that Q1 U.S. rebound may not be an aberration, revise rating to 'Add' from 'Neutral'. Lack of further traction in Q2 keeps us from getting more bullish on the stock.