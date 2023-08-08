Gland Pharma Q1 Results Review - Healthy Recovery In Core Markets: Motilal Oswal
Higher profit share supports better margins.
Motilal Oswal Report
Gland Pharma Ltd. posted better-than-expected Q1 FY24 performance. After a lackluster Q4 FY23, Gland Pharma has exhibited an improvement in business from core markets as well as stability in India/rest of world businesses.
The overall performance has improved to some extent due to higher profit share component as well for the quarter.
We raise our earnings estimates by 8.5%/5.0% for FY24/FY25 factoring in:
faster revival of the lost business by adding new customers,
price stability in the base portfolio, and
increase in milestone income.
We value Gland Pharma at 23 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,560.
Gland Pharma remains on track to not only revive the base business but also to:
increase its offerings in newer markets like China,
build niche pipeline for regulated markets, and
enhance scope of synergy from Cenexi acquisition.
Reiterate 'Buy'.
