Gillette India - Turnaround Likely To Sustain; Valuation Supportive: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Gillette India Ltd.’s momentum in sales has been strong over the last 18 months.
The management also emphasised on the turnaround achieved besides commenting on the potential for continued double-digit topline growth, the efforts taken to grow the female shaving business and the foray into appliances through the Braun range February 2022 onwards.
Interesting pointers from the analyst meet are:
Increase in direct reach by 65% in the last five years,
How strongly Gillette Venus has grown (10 times in last 10 years), aided by new launches and category tailwinds,
The entire portfolio of Braun likely to be made available on e-commerce,
The fact that not only have they grown sales and enhanced market share strongly in the last 18 months, but have also expanded the category, which is their responsibility as the largest player with over 60% market share and
Ongoing premiumsation in toothbrush where Oral-B is well placed through its premium portfolio.
