Gillette India - New Engines Could Drive Stronger Growth: Nirmal Bang

Financials and valuation

Our current estimates build in revenue compound annual growth rate of ~7.2% over FY23-FY25E - in line with the sales CAGR of the preceding five years. These numbers could move to double digits if the company’s recent initiatives, as discussed earlier, are successful.

Our forecasts assume that as the decline in material costs continues, gross margin and Ebitda margin can revert to earlier levels.

One year forward P/E multiple is near the lowest that the company has traded in its history post 30% plus decline in the stock price from its peak seen two years back. Return ratios are healthy, with return on capital employed of over 40%.